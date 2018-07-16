Danville, Pittsylvania County capital improvement projects could move forward

DANVILLE, Va. - Several capital improvement projects in Danville and Pittsylvania County could move forward this week.

At Tuesday night's city council meeting, Danville council members will decide if they want to endorse the projects to be sent to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) to be graded.

The projects include a roundabout on Mount Cross Road and sidewalks near the mall.

If VDOT determines the projects are worthwhile, they'll be sent to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for potential funding.

"We're hopeful, but it really just depends on what other projects are submitted in the district because they're scored and ranked against each other. So the higher-scored projects get the funding," Danville city engineer Brian Dunevant said.

Tuesday night's council meeting starts at 7 p.m.

