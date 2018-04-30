Danville Pittsylvania County Public Information Network could move forward this week

DANVILLE, Va. - On April 15, an EF1 tornado blew through Danville and Pittsylvania County, bringing down trees and power lines, closing roads and damaging buildings.

It also created the need for news releases to be sent out, informing the public about what was going on.

"We had one of the Averett University PIO officers come and help us," Pittsylvania County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Davis said.

That help was available thanks to meetings over the past 10 months of public information officers from various organizations in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Davis said having the help made getting information out easier.

"(Staff at the emergency operations center) can help give them the information and they can craft the response that needs to go out and then we will proof it and approve it to go out. That's a huge, huge asset," Davis said.

Unlike the Danville, the county does not have an official public information officer.

At this week's Danville City Council meeting, council members are expected to vote to allow Danville's city manager to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Danville Pittsylvania County Public Information Network.

It will serve as the city's official, but nonbinding, commitment to helping the network.

"It is formal recognition of the group," Danville public information officer Arnold Hendrix said. "We thought that was important, that our city council members and also the board of supervisors in Pittsylvania County, that they formally recognize what we're trying to do and understand what we're trying to do."

Hendrix said to his knowledge, the group is only the second of its kind in the state.

The other group is in Lynchburg.

"We want to be able to get out the right information at the right time so people can make the right decisions," Hendrix said.

He is a co-chair of the network along with Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor.

On Monday, 10 News reached out to Taylor but did not get a response.

Hendrix said the meetings will hopefully help make getting information out during an event more coordinated.

"We've developed a standard operating procedure, we've also trained as a group," He said.

The group was part of a tabletop emergency drill in Pittsylvania County earlier this month and will participate in more training in Danville this week.

There are currently 11 organizations in the group, but Hendrix said the hope is to expand in the future.

