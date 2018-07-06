Danville police chief, sheriff to hold first-ever Coffee With A Cop event

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville's police chief and sheriff are making yet another effort to connect with the community.

The pair will hold their first-ever Coffee With A Cop event July 13.

On Friday, they were on a local radio program to promote the event.

Over the past few months, the police department and sheriff's office have participated in numerous community events.

The police chief also holds monthly neighborhood walks throughout the city.

"I would like to think that social media and you getting the message out for us, that we'll have some folks that want to come out and pick our brains a little bit," Chief Scott Booth said. "We're going to do it on a regular basis, maybe every other week starting out and we'll see where it goes from there."

"It's a really good thing and another step in the direction of having a real casual social encounter with members of the public. They can really be candid and ask anything that they want," Sheriff Mike Mondul said.

Friday's Coffee With A Cop event starts at 8 a.m. at Ruben's on Highway 58.

