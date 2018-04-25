Danville Police Department appoints officer to help department reach out to youth

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Police Department is making a new effort to reach out to youth in the city.

A youth engagement officer has just been appointed.

Sylvia Brooks has been with the department for 22 years and spent the last 10 as a school resource officer.

Now, her job will be to coordinate events for officers and other organizations to interact with kids.

"I've been doing a lot of research on this and I read a quote that said that the best thing an adult can give a youth is to listen. So we're going to start listening. We're going to hear some of the stuff that they need," Brooks said.

The next youth event is scheduled for May 31 at the Purdum Woods apartment complex.

