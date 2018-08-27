Danville Police Department community engagement division gets new leader

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Police Department's community and youth engagement division has a new leader.

Capt. Tim Jones has just been tapped to take over.

The officer currently in charge of the division, Capt. Tommy Merricks, is getting ready to leave to become the police chief in Altavista.

Jones has been with the police department for 25 years and has helped out with some of the police department's recent community events.

"We're going to get out into the community, establish good relationships with the citizens; let them know that we are here for them," Jones said. "If they need anything, they can get in touch with us."

He said the community and youth engagement department has helped encourage people to talk to officers about issues in the city when they otherwise wouldn't.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.