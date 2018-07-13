Danville Police Department makes lip sync video

DANVILLE, Va. - Another Southside law enforcement agency is taking on the lip sync challenge.

The Danville Police Department made a video.

On Thursday, 10 News introduced you to two South Boston police officers whose video has gone viral.

For a couple of weeks, law enforcement agencies across the country have made videos showing members dancing and mouthing the words of popular songs.

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth said one of his officers and a city employee came up with the idea for the department's video.

"They got 20 or 30 officers together yesterday, to include myself, and we did it. I will not have a repeat performance. That's my one-and-done, so hopefully everybody likes it," Booth said, smiling.

