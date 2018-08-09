Danville police greet students on first day back to school

DANVILLE, Va. - Fist bumps, handshakes and high fives...

It was a special assignment for Danville police Thursday -- tagging along on school buses and greeting students at each of the city public schools.

"Making them feel good about the uniform and the person in the uniform makes a huge difference," said Ronald Hairston, deputy chief of the Danville Police Department.

Hairston says the day was designed for community engagement -- creating positive relationships between police and young students.

"When they get to a certain age, we don't have a link of communication with them. So part of what we like to do is to build those bridges now," said Hairston.

Officers say many times, kids can have negative ideas about law enforcement and what they do, translating to more crime. So it's not just about smiles and hugs; it's about saving students from finding themselves stuck in the criminal justice system.

"We're hoping that we'll make some new friends and improve behavior down the road," said Hairston.

At E.A. Gibson Elementary School Thursday, hundreds of students made their way inside after interacting with an officer. The principal says that one interaction, that one handshake or high five, can have a lasting impact on not just students, but their parents too.

"I think it does a lot for our parents too. To see that our civil servants and law enforcement actually care about what's going on in our schools," said Dr. Jay Jones, principal of E.A. Gibson.

Officers say the department plans to be more active in the schools throughout the year.



