Danville police have suspect in custody after double homicide

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are investigating a double homicide as a third victim fights to recover from severe injuries.

Police responded to a home in the 100 block of Lexington Avenue for a disturbance just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. The home is in a neighborhood off of Route 29.

When they arrived, they found three people who had severe injuries. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene and the third person was taken to the hospital.

Officers have a suspect in custody. They have not released that person's name or the names of the victims at this time.

Anyone with information should call Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

