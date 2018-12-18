Danville police investigate mall cellphone smash and grab

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police need your help figuring out who stole cellphones from the mall.

Police say the suspects broke into the mall Sunday night by smashing out the glass in the doors near JC Penney.

Police say they then stole cellphones from multiple stores.

There is surveillance video, but police didn't want to release it Tuesday.

"We're looking at getting some stills out of that and seeing if the video is good enough that, when we put those stills out, it might give us an idea of who is involved. If that is the particular case, we will do that," Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace said. "We don't want to put any stills out that could cause confusion."

If you have any information, contact the police department at 434-799-6510.

