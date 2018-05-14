Danville police investigate overnight homicide

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are investigating a homicide Monday morning.

Police responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. that a person was lying in the street in the 200 block of Rocklawn Ave.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man who had an injury consistent with a gunshot.

Crews took the man to Sovah Health, where he died.

Police are waiting to release the name of the victim because they are still contacting his family.

Police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000, the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6508, or email crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

