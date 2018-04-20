Danville police investigate shots fired near hotel on Piney Forest Road

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are investigating reports of shots fired near the Astoria Hotel on Piney Forest Road on Friday morning.

Officers say it's unclear if the shots were fired at the hotel or just nearby.

They also say they have found a car with burn marks in the parking lot.

Officers brought in a K9 to carry out a search.

At this time, they don't believe anyone was hurt.

