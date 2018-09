Bedford Co. Deputies not charged in fatal shooting (Image 1)

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Police need your help investigating a shooting.

It happened Sunday night at 10:07 p.m. in the 100 block of Lexington Avenue.

Police found a 28 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound after getting into a fight.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He is currently listed as stable.

If you know what happened, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at (434) 793-0000.

