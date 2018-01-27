Danville police investigate whether two Piney Forest Road shootings are connected

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are investigating whether two shootings on the same street over the past week are connected.

Officers are looking for a man who shot a woman at an apartment at the Woodside Village apartment complex in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the man came into the apartment through an unlocked door with the intent to steal money and property.

They said that, instead, the man shot the woman in the apartment and ran away.

The apartment complex is behind the gas station where two people were shot around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

One suspect, 21-year-old Ekong Esheit, has been arrested in connection with that shooting.

"We're looking into if there are any connections, other than geographically or what," said Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace. "But,yeah, anytime anybody gets shot, it's concerning."

The victims in both shootings are expected to be OK.

Both shootings remained under investigation Friday.

