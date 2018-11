DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Police say they are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say that around 4:19 p.m. this afternoon, they got a call for an unresponsive man in the 1600 block of South Street.

When officers arrived, they found that he was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say they are currently investigating this situation as a homicide.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.