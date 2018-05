UPDATE: Danville Police say Ira Dallas was found and is safe.

Danville police are looking for 84-year-old Alzheimer's patient Ira Dallas.

They say he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Monroe Street.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Danville Police.

