Danville police make arrest in stabbing

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man is under arrest after a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.

Police responded to the call around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on the 1500 block of Richmond Blvd. in Danville.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man with stab wounds to his right side and back. He was taken to Sovah Health, where he was treated and released. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police are charging Brandon Alexander Brown, 26, with malicious wounding. He is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this crime should call (434) 793-0000.

