Danville police: Man going door-to-door trying to trick people into giving money

DANVILLE, Va. - A warning for people living in Danville.

Danville police say a man is going door-to-door trying to trick people into giving him money.

On Friday, police released two photos of the man captured on a home surveillance camera.

Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis said the man claims to be collecting money for the Boys & Girls Club.

As of Friday, many of the reports had come in from the north side of the city.

"It is always advisable to politely deny this person entry into your home and then to call the police and report it to the organization involved, that they say they're representing," Chivvis said.

He also said there have been reports of people claiming that they are collecting money for a local booster club or basketball team.

If you have any information, call police.

