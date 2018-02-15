Danville police name suspect, 18, in shooting near Johnson Elementary School

DANVILLE, Va. - UPDATE

Danville police have now named the suspect in a shooting that happened near Johnson Elementary School.

Eighteen-year-old Danville resident Darick Lamont Richardson is charged with the following felonies: discharging a firearm on school property, aid in concealing a stolen firearm, and illegally possessing a firearm on school property.

The investigation revealed the shooting happened on the perimeter of the school grounds near Northmont Blvd. and Melrose Ave. around a shelter area commonly used by the public and was not directed at the school.

Richardson is at the Danville City jail without bond.

ORIGINAL STORY

An 18-year-old man is in custody after authorities said he was involved in a shooting near a Danville elementary school on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m. someone contacted the 911 center about a shooting near G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School, near the intersection of Northmont Boulevard and Melrose Avenue. The caller also said that people were seen running.

The caller said the man was wearing green pants and a black hooded sweatshirt, had a gun and was last seen running on Melrose Avenue.

Investigators in the area responded, and within minutes, detained an 18-year-old man nearby on Nor-Dan Drive.

During the initial response, the school was placed on lockdown.

Police said the shooting was not directed at the school or any students.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

The investigation into this incident is continuing.

Police said they are not releasing the man's name at this time because they are working to determine if he is indeed the alleged shooter in this case.

