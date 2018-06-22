Danville police officer graduates from FBI National Academy

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville police officer is now a graduate of the FBI's National Academy.

Maj. Chris Wiles is one of only 15 officers from the department to ever graduate.

For 10 weeks, law enforcement officers from around the country and the world share their experiences with each other and learn techniques from the FBI.

Wiles said the best part about the academy was the networking.

"Knowing if you have a specific incident who to call. They can provide incite, they can provide support," Wiles said. "So, going forward as a law enforcement leader and executive, having that kind of experience is tremendous."

The last officer to graduate from the academy graduated in 2011.

