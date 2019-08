DANVILLE, Va. - A 2-week-old child is alive thanks to the heroic actions of Danville police officer Melissa Carey.

Carey was eating lunch Tuesday when she jumped into action, saving the baby who had stopped breathing, according to the Danville Police Department.

The baby's mother told the police, "If it was not for Officer Carey, my baby would not be here."

