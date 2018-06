DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville kitten will be up for adoption later this week after being rescued from inside the dashboard of a van.

According to the Danville Area Humane Society's Facebook page, a Danville police officer found the cat on the street and took it to the humane society.

But, it escaped its cage and somehow climbed into the dashboard behind the radio.

Another police officer nearby came and took the dashboard apart and got the kitten out.

