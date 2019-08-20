Danville police rescue puppy, dog tethered to tree in hot sun

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police rescued two emaciated dogs they said were left outside in hot conditions.

Officers said they were serving a search warrant on Monday on the north side of the city.

That's when police spotted two pit bulls, a puppy and a full-sized dog, tethered to trees in the backyard.

Investigators said the dogs didn't have any food or water with them so police gave them water and posted a picture pf them on the department's Facebook page.

Animal control took the dogs to a nearby shelter.

Now, police are reminding residents that it's against the law to leave your dogs outside if it's hotter than 85 degrees.

"You really need to, to consider the environment and the conditions outside before you allow your animal outside and leave it outside, whether that be on a tether or in a fence. And food and water are a necessity. You got to take care of our animals like they're our family," said Lt. David Whitley, of the Danville Police Department.

Police said the dogs' owner could face animal neglect charges.

