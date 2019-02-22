Danville police say man pretended to collect money for children's nonprofit

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police want people to be alert for potential scam artists in the area.

Police are investigating reports that either a single person or multiple people are going from door to door soliciting money on behalf of the Boys and Girls Club of the Danville Area.

The organization says it does not conduct door-to-door solicitations.

The man in these surveillance photos does not represent the BGCDA.

The Danville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to identify him.

