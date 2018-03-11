Danville police say three men indicted in connection to a 2017 homicide.

DANVILLE - Three men have been charged with murder in connection to the 2017 murder of Antwan Tucker Jr.

A special grand jury issued indictments against Dashaun Trent, K'Darius West and Tredarius Keene for the murder Thursday.

Danville police say all three are charged with 1st degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted murder, attempted use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle.

West was arrested on January 22nd in North Carolina.

Keene was arrested February 1st in West Virginia.

Police say both men are in custody, as they were serving for other charges related to the case.

Dashaun Trent was already wanted, and he's still at large.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000.

