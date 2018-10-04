Danville police search for bank employee accused of embezzlement

DANVILLE, Va. - Police are looking for a Danville bank employee who is accused of stealing from the business.

On September 10, police responded to the URW Credit Union branch at Sovah Health after a supervisor reporter that an employee had stolen money from the bank.

Police have a warrant out for Jorge Omar Navarro Jr., a 27-year-old Danville resident. He will be charged with one felony count of embezzlement of $500 or more.

Anyone with information on this crime or Navarro's location should call Danville police.

