DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are looking for a 19-year-old man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Amar Amonte Wilson is wanted in connection with a recent shooting at the Sheetz parking lot on Riverside Drive. An 18-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

Wilson is suspected of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

