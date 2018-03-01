Danville police search for man considered armed and dangerous

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are looking for a man who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

20-year-old Danville resident Kanas Lamont'e Trent is being sought for possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Anyone with information on Trent's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000, the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6508, or via our crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

