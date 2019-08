DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are asking for help finding a 41-year-old man wanted in connection with an abduction case.

Jerome Jermaine Davis is wanted on one count of abduction and kidnapping in connection with a July incident.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or the department's detective division at 434-799-6508.

