Danville police searching for 'armed and dangerous' teen

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are asking for your help in finding Melik Zydarious Smith, 18.

According to a news release from the Danville Police Department, Smith is wanted for violating his parole and "robbery is an underlying charge for Smith's parole violation."

The release also notes that Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

In December of 2016, Danville police reported that Smith was wanted for two charges of criminal street gang participation, two charges of robbery, probation violation and violating conditions of release from detention.

Smith was arrested on Feb. 21, 2017 in the 200 block of White Street.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508.

You can also report information via the department's crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

Information given will remain confidential.

