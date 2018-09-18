Danville police searching for robber who stole cash from Joy Food Store

DANVILLE, Va. - Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a store in Danville last Friday, according to Danville officials.

Around 9:45 a.m., Danville police responded to a call about a robbery at the Joy Food Store on 2180 West Main Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say they spoke to an employee, who said he was stocking items in the store when the robber entered and pointed a gun at him.

The employee describes the robber as a man wearing a mask, black tennis shoes, gray sweatpants, a white sweater with a gray hood and a white glove on his right hand.

Police say the robber took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and then ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000.

