Danville police searching for suspect in attempted bank robbery, ABC store burglary

DANVILLE, Va. - Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery and a burglary from an ABC store Wednesday, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities say the incident occurred around noon at Carter Bank & Trust at 141 Westover Drive.

A man presented a note demanding money, but he never showed a weapon, according to police. Officers say the suspect then left the bank without getting any money.

Authorities say the suspect's clothing and physical description is similar to that of a suspect wanted in a burglary that happened earlier Wednesday morning at an ABC store on North Union. Street.

After reviewing surveillance video, officers put together a description of the suspect's car from the ABC store burglary.

The car is described as a black, four-door Honda Accord.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect and the car.

