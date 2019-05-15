Southside

Danville police searching for suspect in attempted bank robbery, ABC store burglary

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

DANVILLE, Va. - Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery and a burglary from an ABC store Wednesday, according to the Danville Police Department. 

Authorities say the incident occurred around noon at Carter Bank & Trust at 141 Westover Drive. 

A man presented a note demanding money, but he never showed a weapon, according to police. Officers say the suspect then left the bank without getting any money. 

Authorities say the suspect's clothing and physical description is similar to that of a suspect wanted in a burglary that happened earlier Wednesday morning at an ABC store on North Union. Street. 

After reviewing surveillance video, officers put together a description of the suspect's car from the ABC store burglary. 

The car is described as a black, four-door Honda Accord. 

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect and the car. 

