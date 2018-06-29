Danville police searching for wanted man they say is a gang member

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are asking for help searching for a wanted 31-year-old man.

Willie Henry Graves is wanted on a probation violation stemming from a previous felony conviction.

Graves is a documented gang member with numerous gang-related tattoos on both arms along with other visible tattoos located on his neck, according to police.

Anyone with information about Graves location is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508, or via our crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

