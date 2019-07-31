Danville police searching for wanted man with 'extensive history'

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are searching for a man who they say has an "extensive history."

Authorities are looking for Wesley Light, 53, who is reportedly wanted for violating conditions of his release.

The charges Light was originally awaiting trial for include burglary and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police believe he may be driving a solver 2009 Hyundai Sonata with Virginia license plate VYC-5471.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

