Danville police seek help finding man wanted for questioning in shooting

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a man who is being sought for questioning.

Colby Stefan Deshazo, 27, is wanted for violating a protective order. Police also want to ask him questions regarding the April 20th shooting and car fire at the Astoria Hotel located on Piney Forest Road.

Anyone with information on Deshazo's whereabouts is asked to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000, the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6508, or via our crime tips line on your computer at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

