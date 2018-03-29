Danville police seek information on vehicle for Gay Street murder case

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are asking for the public's help in solving a murder that happened on Gay Street.

Police now have a vehicle of interest in the case. It was in the area of Holbrook Street and Gay Street on March 11, around the time of the homicide.

Police identified 29-year-old Robert Irvin as the victim. A 54-year-old man was also shot multiple times and had to be taken to Sovah Health.

Anyone with information about the vehicle pictured above should contact police.

