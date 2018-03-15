Danville police seize guns, marijuana, ammo and more

DANVILLE, Va. - Authorities seized drugs, guns and money in Danville Wednesday as the police department works to prevent gang and drug-related violence.
Danville police officers served search warrants at a residence in the 700 block of Arlington Road.
The search led to seizure of the following items:
- 5.75 pounds of marijuana
- 4.16 pounds of K2 synthetic marijuana.
- Multiple individually packaged "rocks" of cocaine in crack form.
- $2,600
- Five firearms, including an AK pistol 7.62x39 mm and an M11-style 9 mm pistol
- One of the weapons was reported stolen from Halifax County, Virginia
- Nine high-capacity magazines, including a 100-round drum magazine
- 350 rounds of ammunition
Police also arrested a wanted person at the scene.
More arrests are forthcoming pending forensic analysis, according to authorities.
