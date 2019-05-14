Danville police taking 'holistic approach' to investigation of recent Virginia Ave. violence

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are literally taking steps to address concerns from residents after a weekend stabbing.

Members of the Danville police and fire departments held a community walk on Monday afternoon, talking to residents in and around the 300 block of Virginia Avenue about their concerns.

A man was stabbed Saturday night at a house on the block.

"Right now, the evidence is some form of altercation took place inside the house and then it spilled outside," Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis said.

The suspects, Chivvis said, got away with money.

The assault comes two weeks after a house party on the same block ended with gunfire and three people facing charges.

During the community walk, Austin Bond, who owns the house in question with his wife, showed up and talked with police officers and firefighters and the tenants of the house.

"We've owned the property for, probably, 15 years and this is the first time we've ever had anything like this," Bond said.

He has asked the tenants to move out.

"Right now, I think everybody's making plans to move," Bond said. "We're hoping this thing will resolve itself here in the next week, 10 days."

He appreciates the police and fire departments' response.

"I think it's fantastic. We have a new chief and it seems like it's a whole new era with Danville PD," Bond said. "We've been in constant contact, they've kept me in the loop on everything. They've been very honest."

Time Meyers lives in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue and worries about his safety in light of the recent events.

He was glad to see the community walk on Monday.

"It's a pretty nice, kind of calm neighborhood and it's nice to have them stop by and calm us down or let us know that they're there in case we ever need them," Meyers said.

Chivvis said there is some activity taking place at a house on in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue that is drawing people involved in a "high-risk lifestyle" to the area.

"We are increasing patrols in that area. The detectives are focusing on looking at the victimology, seeing what's making them a victim at this point in time. We're working with the landlord. Again, we're trying to take a holistic approach," Chivvis said.

As for what activity, specifically, is drawing people to the house on Virginia Avenue, Chivvis said that's still under investigation.

"I don't know how many times uniformed and plain-clothed (officers) have been there to that house to try to have positive and or investigatory interactions (with the residents)," Chivvis said.

He said the officers have gotten some cooperation.

As of Monday afternoon, the stabbing victim remained hospitalized in stable condition.

