Danville police taking 'holistic approach' to investigation of recent Virginia Ave. violence

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are literally taking steps to address concerns from residents after a weekend stabbing.

Members of the police department were planning to hold a neighborhood walk Monday afternoon in and around the 300 block of Virginia Avenue.

A man was stabbed Saturday night at a house on the block.

"Right now, the evidence is some form of altercation took place inside the house and then it spilled outside," Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis said.

The suspects, Chivvis said, got away with money.

The assault comes two weeks after a house party on the same block ended with gunfire and three people facing charges.

Chivvis said Monday there is some activity taking place at a house on in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue that is drawing people involved in a "high-risk lifestyle" to the area.

"We are increasing patrols in that area. The detectives are focusing on looking at the victimology, seeing what's making them a victim at this point in time. We're working with the landlord. Again, we're trying to take a holistic approach," Chivvis said.

As for what activity, specifically, is drawing people to the house on Virginia Avenue, Chivvis said that's still under investigation.

"I don't know how many times uniformed and plain-clothed (officers) have been there to that house to try to have positive and or investigatory interactions (with the residents)," Chivvis said.

He said the officers have gotten some cooperation.

As of Monday afternoon, the stabbing victim remained hospitalized in stable condition.

