Danville Public Works employees hope for quiet winter after severe storms this year

DANVILLE, Va. - Call it weather's version of the October surprise.

Tropical Storm Michael caused about $4 million in damage to public infrastructure in Danville in October.

That's way beyond the $50,000 Danville Public Works budgets each year for non-winter storms.

"That's going into a special account, I guess in the hopes of us getting reimbursed from (the Federal Emergency Management Agency)," Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said.

Drazenovich said the department's annual $490,000 budget for winter storms is still available for whatever Mother Nature has in store.

"If we go over that, it's (Virginia Department of Transportation) maintenance funds that we're using. We will eliminate some streets that we're resurfacing in the springtime or we'll eliminate some other projects," Drazenovich explained.

The department has only spent more than $490,000 during a winter season four years out of the last 30.

The average winter season costs the department just over $255,000.

Public Works employees hope for a quiet winter because they've been working so much in the aftermath of Michael.

"Typically, they're looking for some overtime this time of the year for Christmas, but I think they're about wore out now from 16-hour days," Drazenovich said.

