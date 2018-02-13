Danville recognized as 'runner-friendly community'

DANVILLE, Va. - When you're ready to go for a run, Danville is the place to be.

The Road Runners' Club of America has designated Danville as a runner-friendly community.

The club looks at a community's infrastructure, running support groups and how well the local government works with the groups to host races.

Adam Jones, owner of The Brick, a running apparel store in Danville, applied for the designation on behalf of the city.

"Working with (Danville) Parks and Recreation, working with L.C. Moore, (Danville) Mayor (John) Gilstrap, we were able to meet the criteria to get this award presented to us," Jones said.

"On a scale of 1 to 10 -- 10 being we're going to get it, 1 being you're not -- I felt around a 7. I felt we did a really good job. I think, once again, we have a great trail system here, the Riverwalk Trail system, our Angler's Ridge off-road trail system."

The city will have to renew its designation every three years.

