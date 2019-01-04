Danville residents asked to report potholes

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville's public works department is having a hard time dealing with potholes this winter, according to a news release from the city Friday.

"That’s because of the wet weather and the fluctuation of cold and warm temperatures that we have been experiencing,” public works director Rick Drazenovich said. “We are repairing them as we become aware of them.”

Residents can call the public works department at 434-799-5245 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to report a pothole.

