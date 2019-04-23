Danville residents concerned after weekend party ends in gunfire

DANVILLE, Va. - "Pop pop pop pop pop," a Virginia Avenue resident, who didn't want to be identified, said describing the gun shots she heard around 2:15 a.m. during a house party on her block.

"I got up and looked out the window, or the storm door, to see if I could tell what was going on. People were running and getting into their cars and driving over the median and squealing off," the resident said.

She described seeing a police officer assaulted by someone at the house as officers were trying to help a woman who had been brought out of the house and laid out in the driveway.

The woman was eventually taken to the hospital.

As of Tuesday, her condition was unknown and police were still investigating what happened at the party.

"This isn't that kind of a neighborhood, so we're very concerned about that," the resident said.

"I actually rent this house and I'm hoping to buy it, but obviously I don't know if I want to do that if this is the way the neighborhood's headed. But I'm not convinced it is. I think it's kind of a one time thing, so I'm a little interested to see what happens with the landlord. From what I've heard, the following morning some of the other neighbors came over to talk to them and really let them have it."

Matt Dishman rents out a house on Floral Avenue.

It's within sight of the house where the party happened.

He says the party this past weekend is the second in four weeks.

"The city needs to address it with the property owner first, whoever that may be. There's such a thing as a nuisance. We've had it here before in this neighborhood where you just have to put pressure on people to leave because the neighborhood doesn't feel safe," Dishman said.

He worries about the safety of his tenants and would like to see police step up patrols in the area.

The resident who didn't want to be identified wants to know at what point someone should call the police and report a party.

"I don't like to bother people, and i don't want to invade someone's privacy, so at what point is it okay for me to call 911 or to call the non-emergency number and say, 'Hey, there's something going on here. I think it's getting out of hand?' I don't want to report on every party that happens, but at the same time that obviously got out of hand," she said.

According to police, 50 to 60 people were at the party.

Kashawnda Richardson was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a law enforcement officer, Tashera Thomas was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and James Brandon was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of justice.

Two guns were also taken from the house. Police say one of teh guns was reported stolen in Danville.

