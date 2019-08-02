Danville residents displaced after fire condemns apartment building

DANVILLE, Va. - Some Danville residents are out of a home after an apartment building was condemned following a fire.

Authorities say crews responded to a structure fire at 352 Seminole Trail at 7:28 p.m. Thursday.

When crews first arrived, they say they found moderate fire and smoke throughout several apartments in the building.

All residents were safe and accounted for, according to authorities.

The Fire Marshal's office declared the building condemned, and residents are staying with family or are being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

