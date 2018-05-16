Danville restaurant robbed at gunpoint

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are searching for three men who reportedly robbed a restaurant at gunpoint.

Police responded to The Grill just after 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after an employee reported a robbery.

The employee told police three black men wearing masks came in with a gun, took money from the cash register and then ran away.

The gun was fired during the robbery, but police said no one was hit by the gunfire.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call 911 or Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508.

You can also report the information via the crime tips line at crimetips@danvilleva.gov. Information given will remain confidential.

