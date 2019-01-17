Danville reverend presented with prestigious Averett University award

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville man is being honored with a first-of-its-kind award from Averett University.

Averett University President Dr. Tiffany Franks presented Rev. Lawrence Campbell Sr. with the President's Service Award on Thursday.

Campbell graduated from Averett in 1973.

He's been a lifelong civil rights advocate.

He says he is honored to receive the award and hopes it helps raise awareness about the importance of unity and racial equality.

"Today, racism is very subtle and covert, and I hope that from this (award presentation) we can bring about unity and togetherness and oneness on the part of blacks and whites," Campbell said.

The university's president will decide who gets to receive the award in the future.

