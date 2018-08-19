Danville says Riverside Drive crossover at Neal Court will be closed Monday

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville says the crossover of Riverside Drive at Neal Court will be closed starting Monday.

According to the city, the road closure is due to preparation and installation of base asphalt.

If weather cooperates, the city says it should be reopened by the end of the week.

The work is part of the Riverside Drive reconstruction project, which started last month.

Eastbound traffic in this area of Riverside Drive will only be allowed in the far right lane, with a speed limit of 25.

