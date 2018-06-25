Danville schools provide kids free meals

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville Public Schools is starting its fifth year of its summer feeding program.

The program increases the accessibility to healthy meals during the summer months for children who often rely on school meals during the school year.

The meals are free for all children under 18. Adults pay $1.10 for breakfast and $3 for lunch.

The program runs Mondays through Thursdays until Aug. 3 (closed July 4-6) at E.A. Gibson Elementary, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary and George Washington High School. Breakfast is from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch is served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The program provided 31,600 meals last summer (6,000 breakfasts, 18,000 lunches and dinners and 7,6000 snacks) at its three school locations and 30 partner sites.

The program also helps keep 18 Danville Public Schools staff members employed during June and July.

For more information about the program and for a schedule of menus, visit http://www.danvillepublicschools.org/summer-feeding.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.