Danville set to have its first-ever comic con

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville is set to have its first-ever comic con.

Danville resident Steven Collins is organizing the event.

It's set for Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Averett University's North Campus.

Comic cons are held across the country and feature activities for sci-fi, cartoon, and comic book enthusiasts.

Collins wanted to organize a comic con because he doesn't feel like there's enough entertainment in Danville for younger people.

"Movie theater, bowling alley, science center, then you have the parks, but nothing that's really true entertainment that can sort of involve them on a lot of different levels," Collins said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover the cost of the event

