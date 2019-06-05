Danville Sheriff's Office asks for help in new uniform design

DANVILLE, Va. - The Danville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as it changes the designs of its uniforms.

The new uniforms will be black shirts with gray pants. Officials are asking for help in designing a shoulder patch to represent Danville.

Suggestions given by the Sheriff’s Office for the patch include the Dan River, the city’s history, icons of the city and symbols of justice.

Deadline for the contest is June 15.

If you would like to submit a design, you can submit entries to sheriffmondul@danvilleva.gov.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.