Danville shooting suspect's truck found; suspect still on the run

DANVILLE, Va. - The suspect in Danville's latest shooting remains on the run, but he's no longer using his truck.

Police say officers on patrol found the truck on the side of the road in the north part of the city around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Matthew Moore is wanted for shooting a man in the Dollar General parking lot on South Boston Road Thursday afternoon.

Police say Moore and the victim knew each other and had some type of interaction earlier in the day and then met up at the store.

Police would not say Friday what, if anything, was found in Moore's truck.

"Our patrol officers did an excellent job being on the lookout and doing some follow up based on the information investigators put out," Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis said. "The circumstances around why these two individuals chose the Dollar General to meet is still under investigation."

The victim remained hospitalized in serious condition Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.